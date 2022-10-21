Death notices for Oct. 13-17

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Oct. 13-17, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Blue Sky Cremation Service:

Donald Duncan, II age 53, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Charles Florez, age 62, a resident of Oceano, passed away on Oct. 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Donald Funk, age 74, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Cynthia Marie Sewell, age 83, of Templeton, passed away on Oct. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

Rhonda Louise Curtis, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 15. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Thomas Eugene Nunn, age 85, of San Miguel, passed away on Oct. 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

