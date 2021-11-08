Death notices for Oct. 20-31

– Death notices for Sept. Oct. 20-31, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Leslie Meisenbacher, age 69, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Oct. 20. In the care of Blue Sky cremation Service.

Albert Young, age 88, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Babette Bondurant, age 89, a resident of Cayucos, passed away on Oct. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Sharon Finchamp, age 79, a resident of Cambria, passed away on Oct. 27. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

