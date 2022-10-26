Death notices for Oct. 22-23

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Oct. 22-23, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Magdalena Tweetie Diaz, age 69, of San Miguel, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

John Alan Stringer, age 78, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

