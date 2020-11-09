Death notices for Oct. 22-Nov. 7

–Death notices for Oct. 22-Nov. 7, courtesy of Kuehl-Nickolay Funeral Home:

Shirley Belle Masia, 86, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Oct. 22.

Idalia Cavazos Hamers, 47, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Oct. 25.

Charles Keith Holloway, 81, a Templeton resident, passed away on Oct. 25.

Walter Horace Brucks, 95, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Oct. 28.

Hans Mumper, 91, a Nipomo resident, passed away on Oct. 28.

Marie Kathryn Miller, 85, a Templeton resident, passed away on Oct. 31.

Irene Caballes Obispo, 93, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Nov. 3.

Miguel Barajas, 82, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Nov. 4.

Christine Bunting, 82, a San Luis Obispo resident, passed away on Nov. 5.

Edwin Joseph Kinsella, 77, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Nov. 5.

Donald Jay Avery, 83, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Nov. 7.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

