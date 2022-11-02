Death notices for Oct. 26-31

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Oct. 26-31, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Blue Sky Cremation Service:

David Godsey, age 77, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Oct. 27. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Dennis Hubbard, age 75, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Oct. 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Stephen Warner Guinn, age 61, of Fresno, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Quinn Alister Hall, age 30, of Templeton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Jean Thacker Hoffmann, age 79, of San Miguel, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Alberta Aileen Lewis, age 94, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

