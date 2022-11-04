Paso Robles News|Friday, November 4, 2022
Death notices for Oct. 27 – Nov. 1 

Posted: 5:50 am, November 4, 2022 by News Staff

obituaries paso robles

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Oct. 27 – Nov. 1, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:

  • Violeta Emilja Kaselionis, age 75, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27.
  • Donna Lee Lacey, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28.
  • Harold Jensen, age 98, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31.
  • Rita Rae Alexander, age 76, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27.
  • Jack Robert Doolittle, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30.
  • Darlene Peasnall, age 81, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

 

 

