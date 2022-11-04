Death notices for Oct. 27 – Nov. 1

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Oct. 27 – Nov. 1, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:

Violeta Emilja Kaselionis, age 75, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Donna Lee Lacey, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28.

Harold Jensen, age 98, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31.

Rita Rae Alexander, age 76, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Jack Robert Doolittle, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Darlene Peasnall, age 81, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media