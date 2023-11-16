Death notices for Oct. 29 – Nov. 13

North County death notices

Gene Lapp, age 70, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Nov. 3. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

James Taylor, age 84, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Nov. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Mary Nisbet, age 90, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Nov. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service

Dennis Ross, age 65, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Daniel Phillips, age 65, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Nov. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Victoria Jenks, age 60, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Emma Kathleen del Rio, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 29. Emma was born in Overton, TX. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Cherie Lynne Krauk, age 81, of Atascadero, passed away on Friday, Oct. 27. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Roxanne Faith Perry, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Nov. 6. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Richard Thomas Deskins, age 89, of Templeton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 3. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Lorna Dean Briggs, age 90, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 7. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Patricia Mae Hansen, age 94, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 1. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

