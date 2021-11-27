Death notices for Oct. 29-Nov. 18

Paso Robles death notices

– Death notices for Oct. 29-Nov. 18, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Sandra Jean Merritt, age 75, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29.

Charles W. Duncan, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Harry Owen Batrum, age 86, of San Miguel, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1.

Steven Andrew Orduno, age 70, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12.

Linda Jean Grant, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Beverly Ann Hicks, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Richard Eward Dynes, age 83, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15.

Jerry Ray Highhouse, age 63, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Cheryl Lee Orduno of Paso Robles, passed away at the age of 69, on Nov. 19.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

