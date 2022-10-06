Death notices for Oct. 3-5

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Oct. 3-5, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:

Richard Douglas Ajer, age 68, of Nipomo, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3. Richard was born on Aug. 3, 1954. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Mary Josephine Griffith, age 68, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Mary was born on March 11, 1954. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related