Death notices for Oct. 4 – Nov. 1 

Posted: 5:58 am, November 4, 2023 by News Staff

North County death notices

  • Eileen Taylor Flynt, age 71, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Oct. 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Judith Hanna, age 81, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Mary Sprowls, age 70, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Oct. 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Jean Cross-Middleton, age 79, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 1. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • John Simpson, age 72, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Oct. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

 

