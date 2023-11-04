Death notices for Oct. 4 – Nov. 1

North County death notices

Eileen Taylor Flynt, age 71, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Oct. 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Judith Hanna, age 81, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Mary Sprowls, age 70, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Oct. 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Jean Cross-Middleton, age 79, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 1. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

John Simpson, age 72, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Oct. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

