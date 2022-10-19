Death notices for Oct. 6-16

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:

Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Robert Floyd Reberry Jr., age 64, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 16. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Amanda Jean Hutton, age 30, of Bakersfield, passed away on Oct. 3. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Johnny Ray Golden, age 63, of Santa Margarita, California passed away on Oct. 14. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

