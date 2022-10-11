Death notices for Oct. 7-8

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Oct. 7-8, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:

Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951.

William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931.

