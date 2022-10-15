Paso Robles News|Saturday, October 15, 2022
Death notices for Oct. 8-13 

Posted: 5:47 am, October 15, 2022 by News Staff

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Oct. 8-13, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service:

  • Lynn Welfringer, age 79, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Jerry LaVack, age 83, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Oct. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Richard R. Rodgers, age 79, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Oct. 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Glenn Murray, age 80, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Oct. 9. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Charles Bradley, age 71, a resident of Beaverton Oregon, passed away on Oct. 9. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Jonathan Lynn II, age 57, a resident of Morro Bay passed away on Oct. 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

 

