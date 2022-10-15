Death notices for Oct. 8-13

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Oct. 8-13, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service:

Lynn Welfringer, age 79, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Jerry LaVack, age 83, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Oct. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Richard R. Rodgers, age 79, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Oct. 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Glenn Murray, age 80, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Oct. 9. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Charles Bradley, age 71, a resident of Beaverton Oregon, passed away on Oct. 9. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Jonathan Lynn II, age 57, a resident of Morro Bay passed away on Oct. 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

