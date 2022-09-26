Death notices for Sept. 18-20

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Sept. 18-20, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:

Richard Lane Bruton, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was born Feb. 17, 1934. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Erik Segaurd Forsman II, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19. He was born Oct. 26, 1942. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Sandra Claire Culver, age 90, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18. Sandra was born July 15, 1932. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Margarita Cisneros Ruiz, age 71, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Margarita was born on March 8, 1951. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Robert Henry Miller, age 90, of Templeton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Robert was born on April 5, 1932. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes.

