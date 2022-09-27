Death notices for Sept. 20-23

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Sept. 20-23, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Robert Henry Miller, age 90, of Templeton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Robert was born April 5, 1932.

Adriana Amanda Bell, age 38, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23. Adriana was born March 7, 1984.

