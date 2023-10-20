Death notices for Sept. 20 – Oct. 16

North County death notices

Dennis Robert Hansen, age 76, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Kathryn Marie Ratliff, age 67, of San Ardo, passed away on Monday, Oct. 16. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

D’Gena Louise Hulit, age 53, of Creston, passed away on Friday, Oct. 13. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Mitchell Douglas Wilson, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 20. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Jay Scott Silva, age 62, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 15. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Karl Lee Herreid, age 61, of Arroyo Grande, passed away on Friday, Sept. 8. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

