Death notices for Sept. 24-25

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Sept. 18-20, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:

Delinda Redding, age 73, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Michael Brokaw, age 77, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Clayton Dynes, age 64, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Zelle Nora Hammond, age 87, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25. Zelle was born April 15, 1935. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

