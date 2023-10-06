Death notices for Sept. 24 – Oct. 3

North County death notices

Lawrence Varni, age 73, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Sept. 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Soraya Ketchen, age 22, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 27. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Ralph Olcott, age 79, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 3. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Thomas Richard Hannah, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Sept. 29. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Susan Kelly Jeter, age 64, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Oct. 2. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Bruce Sterling Stelma, age 55, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 24. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Donald Lee Luenser, age 90, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Marcia Frances Lombardi, age 86, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

