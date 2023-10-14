Death notices for Sept. 25 – Oct. 11

North County death notices

Tarcisio Padilla, age 60, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, Oct. 2. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Catherine Rose Scarlett, age 99, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 3. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Douglas Franklin Hyde, age 65, of Atascadero, California passed away on Monday, Sept. 25. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Nathalie Klebs, age 102, of Atascadero, California passed away on Saturday, Oct. 7. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Hazel Smith age 85 a resident of Morro Bay passed away on Oct. 5. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Mary May age 58 a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Oct. 9. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Roger Bradley age 72 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Oct. 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Robert Grupp age 65 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Oct. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

