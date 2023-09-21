Death notices for Sept. 3-16

North County death notices

Jennifer Helmer, age 71, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Trevor Price, age 40, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Gerald Balint, age 79, a resident of Cambria, passed away on Sept. 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Sarah Boling, age 82, a resident of Templeton passed away on Sept. 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Elijah Anthony Ott, age 15, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, September 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Toni Marie Moore, age 82, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 5. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Lamon Lee Colvin, age 90, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 14. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

John Madruga, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Sept. 15. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

James Albert Kerber Jr., age 70, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

