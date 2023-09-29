Death notices for Sept. 7-25

North County death notices

Deborah Ann Roberson, age 64, of Parkfield, passed away on Friday, Sept. 22. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Jeffrey Edward Nyberg, age 66, of San Miguel, passed away on Monday, Sept. 25. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Glen Edward Hermsmeier, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 21. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Christopher Joseph Larsen, age 67, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 19. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Shaleen Ann Jackman, age 50, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 21. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Nancy Louise Houghton, age 80, of Los Angeles, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Lily Breck Rosales, age 0 days, of Atascadero, passed away on Friday, Sept. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

