SLO County Supervisor Debbie Arnold sworn in for third term

–Debbie Arnold was sworn in to a third term as a representative on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

“It continues to be an honor to represent the people of San Luis Obispo County,” wrote Arnold said.

Arnold represents the 5th District which includes the Cal Poly campus, California Valley, Atascadero, Creston, and part of Templeton.

Arnold has previously worked as a field representative for State Assemblyman and Senator Sam Blakeslee.

