Delta Liquid Energy’s annual holiday donation drive returns

Drive continues through Dec. 4

– Delta Liquid Energy, a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated propane marketing company headquartered in Paso Robles, is stepping up again to collect donations for those in need during the holiday season. Delta Liquid Energy will also be contributing donations to these organizations based on their needs. The drives start today, Nov. 1, and will continue until Monday, Dec. 4 for donations of new, unwrapped toys for all ages, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations. This year, the drive will contribute to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, the Community Action Partnership of Kern County, Friends of Tulare County, the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, Spirit of Santa Paula, and the Salvation Army.

Each Delta Liquid Energy branch is locally operated. In the same spirit, all donations collected will go directly back into the communities they were collected in. Over the years, Delta Liquid Energy has pledged thousands of dollars to support these organizations and others like them. This year the company has committed to donating $7,500 company-wide to purchase toys, gift cards, and non-perishables to help these organizations. In addition, it will also be matching all donations received.

For the year 2023, there are more ways to donate than ever. The locations are accepting donations both in person and shipped directly. In-person donations are accepted in offices and by drivers while they are delivering propane. Donations can also be shipped by using an online retailer with the office as the shipping address. Additionally, some grocery stores offer online shopping and will hand-deliver to the location of your choosing. Check with local stores for the availability of this service.

Locations accepting donations:

1960 Ramada Drive Paso Robles, CA 93446 – Accepting new, unwrapped toys for all ages.

755 Blosser Road Santa Maria, CA 93458 – A virtual food drive has been established for those who would like to donate online.

1620 Lemonwood Drive Santa Paula, CA 93060 – Accepting new, unwrapped toys for teens and young children.

42165 North Sierra Hwy Lancaster, CA 93535 – Accepting new, unwrapped toys for babies 0-3 years old.

321 E. Noble Ave., Bldg. A Farmersville, CA 93223 – Please support Friends of Tulare County by donating directly or purchasing toys off their Amazon wishlist.

3400 Buck Owens Blvd Bakersfield, CA 93308 – Accepting non-perishable food items.

5100 Lake Isabella Blvd. Lake Isabella, CA 93240 – Accepting non-perishable food items.

1582 Goodrick Drive, Unit #6B Tehachapi, CA 93561 – Accepting gift cards for teens.

