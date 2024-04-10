Deputies apprehend suspect after high-speed chase

Incident began when deputies responded to reports of a fight in Oceano

– A man was arrested in Guadalupe, CA on Apr. 9 after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and resisting arrest. Jacob Epifanio Lopez, 43, of Grover Beach, faces charges including reckless driving, failure to yield to law enforcement, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies responded to reports of a fight in Oceano. Witnesses informed law enforcement that one of the individuals involved fled the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies located Lopez’s vehicle on Highway 1, where he was observed driving erratically and at times on the wrong side of the road. Despite attempts to pull over the vehicle in Oceano, the driver failed to yield, initiating a pursuit.

Law enforcement collaborated with the California Highway Patrol to deploy a spike strip near Guadalupe, which disabled the vehicle near West Main Street and Simas Road.

Despite repeated commands to exit the vehicle, Lopez reportedly refused. The Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team engaged in dialogue with Lopez for over an hour, but he remained inside.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance on the scene. Eventually, deputies resorted to using pepper balls to compel Lopez to exit the vehicle, leading to his arrest.

Lopez was taken into custody and faces multiple charges related to the incident.

