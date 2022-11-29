Deputy district attorney hired as supervising attorney in Monterey County

Peuvrelle will transition to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office at the beginning of 2023

– This week, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced his congratulations to Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle on his appointment as supervising attorney in Monterey County.

After successfully prosecuting Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart, Peuvrelle has been appointed as a Supervising Attorney for the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.

“I could not be more proud of a prosecutor than I am today of Christopher Peuvrelle for the commitment and professionalism shown by his determined effort to achieve justice for Kristin Smart. I will always be grateful for his service and friendship,” said Dow. “While I am sad to lose Chris as a prosecutor in our community, he is joining a great office under the leadership of District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni and I am confident that he will pursue justice just as vigorously for the people of Monterey County. This rare opportunity to become a supervising attorney puts Chris’ experience and talent to great use and it will serve Chris and his family well.”

Peuvrelle will transition to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office at the beginning of January 2023. However, he will continue to represent the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney and the People of the State of California for all post-trial matters and through the sentencing phase of People v. Paul Flores.

People v. Paul Flores is scheduled for a hearing in Monterey County Superior Court on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, where the judge will consider and is expected to rule on a defense motion to continue the sentencing date which is currently scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

