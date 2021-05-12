Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel hosting meeting

Agenda includes spent nuclear fuel management, the Coastal Development Permit process, and decommissioning planning update

–The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel (DCDEP) will hold a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, May 26, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom and the group is slated to discuss spent nuclear fuel management, PG&E’s application to obtain a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) – which is required to perform decommissioning activities in a coastal zone, and receive an update on decommissioning planning. The meeting will also include introductions of two new panel members.

Dr. Peter Lam, Administrative Judge Emeritus of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and member of the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee, will participate in the discussion on spent fuel management.

PG&E representatives will give an overview of the CDP application submitted to the County of San Luis Obispo on March 24. SLO County representatives will also discuss the CDP application and California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) process that are required for the decommissioning of Diablo Canyon.

The meeting enables members of the public to directly submit questions to the Panel and offer live public comments and input on decommissioning planning, including future plans for the DCPP site and surrounding lands. In addition to the live webinar, the meeting will be broadcast on SLOSPAN and local access Channel 21. The public can register to attend the meeting here: https://diablocanyonpanel.org/

About the panel:

The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel was created to foster open and frequent dialogue between members of the local community and PG&E on matters related to DCPP decommissioning. Panelists are local community members from across San Luis Obispo County who broadly represent diverse community viewpoints. The Panel meets periodically on matters related to DCPP decommissioning and the future use of DCPP lands and facilities.

