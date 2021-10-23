Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel to hold virtual public meeting

Panel happening Wednesday, Nov. 3

– The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel (DCDEP) will hold a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 6-9 p.m.. The meeting will be held via Zoom and the panel will:

Review PG&E’s recent Coastal Development Permit application to the County of San Luis Obispo, which is required to perform decommissioning activities in a coastal zone.

Discuss the process and timeline for preparation of the required Environmental Impact Report, as part of the California Environmental Quality Act, intended to discover potential environmental effects of decommissioning activities.

Provide a status report regarding the Panel’s Strategic Vision document, including updates on a variety of topics such as:

– The decommissioning process and funding

– Future use of Diablo Canyon lands and repurposing facilities

– Emergency planning

– Spent nuclear fuel storage and management

– Transportation of demolition materials

Representatives from PG&E and the County of San Luis Obispo will provide presentations and respond to the panel’s questions. The public will have opportunity to offer comments and ask questions throughout the virtual meeting.

How to participate:

The public can register to attend the online webinar by visiting the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel website at https://diablocanyonpanel.org/. In addition to the live webinar, the meeting will be broadcast on SLOSPAN and local access Channel 21.

Information about decommissioning DCPP is available on the independent Engagement Panel website and also the recently updated PG&E decommissioning website, which includes interactive maps and a special YouTube channel for virtual access to decommissioning information.

