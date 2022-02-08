Diablo Canyon decommissioning panel seeking new members

Application period ends March 8

– In keeping with Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) agreement to involve the community in the decommissioning of Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP), the utility and the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel (Panel) announced jointly this week that applications are now being accepted to join the panel.

New members are sought to join this local, non-regulatory stakeholder group consisting of up to 11 members who have been providing community input to PG&E since 2018 regarding ongoing decommissioning planning activities. There are up to four positions subject for appointment or reappointment consistent with the panel’s charter. The 30-day application period ends on March 8.

Members of the community who are interested in participating on the panel can obtain more information on how to apply at diablocanyonpanel.org or pge.com/engagementpanel.

PG&E representatives along with panel members not seeking reappointment will select candidates who “broadly reflect the diverse stakeholder viewpoints in proximity to DCPP.”

The panel public meetings will continue to provide members of the panel with opportunities to learn about the technical aspects of the decommissioning process and provide input. This forum will also provide opportunities to engage with PG&E on the potential future use of the lands that surround DCPP and potential repurposing of its facilities. Public meetings occur on a quarterly basis (virtual during COVID-19) and are open to the public to receive additional community feedback.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related