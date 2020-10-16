Diablo Canyon Power Plant Unit 2 taken offline for unscheduled maintenance 

Paso Robles News|Friday, October 16, 2020
Posted: 1:37 am, October 16, 2020 by News Staff
Diablo Canyon

Photo from PG&E.

–Operators at Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) safely removed Unit 2 from service this week in order to perform maintenance on the main generator. There is no impact to the health and safety of the public or plant personnel, according to PG&E.

This maintenance cannot be performed while the unit is operating. Once the maintenance is complete, Unit 2 will be returned to service.

The two units at DCPP operate independently. Unit 1 is currently offline for a scheduled and planned refueling and maintenance outage, which began on Oct. 3, 2020.

For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and pge.com/news.



