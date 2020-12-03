Diablo Canyon unit taken offline for maintenance

–Operators at Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) Diablo Canyon Power Plant safely removed Unit 2 from service Wednesday in order to perform additional maintenance activities on the unit’s main electrical generator. There is no impact on the health and safety of the public.

Operators have previously taken the unit offline twice this year to allow for needed maintenance on this component, which had been refurbished in 2019 and is located on the non-nuclear side of Unit 2. PG&E had planned and prepared for this potential scenario of additional maintenance, which cannot be performed while the unit is operating. Once the maintenance is complete, Unit 2 will be returned to service.

The two units at DCPP operate independently. Unit 1 is currently operating at full power.

