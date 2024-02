Did you feel this morning’s earthquake?

Quake was a magnitude 3.7

– A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck 4 kilometers SSE of Parkfield this morning at approximately 6:01 a.m. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.6 kilometers, with coordinates 35.865°N and 120.415°W, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

