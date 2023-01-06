Dine in SLO this January and get a gift card

Program will continue through Jan. 31 or until funds are exhausted

– To support local eateries, breweries, bakeries, and coffee shops, the City of San Luis Obispo is starting a brand new program called Eat Local Bonus. From January 2 until funds are exhausted, diners who spend $100 at any food or beverage establishment will be eligible for a $25 gift card.

To receive a gift card, diners can spend $100 or more on food and drink purchases at any San Luis Obispo food or beverage business and bring a copy of their itemized receipt(s) to the San Luis Obispo Visitor Center. Participants can then choose between available gift cards. This program will continue through Jan. 31, or until funds are exhausted. Diners can qualify up to three times.

“January is typically one of the most challenging months for the restaurant industry, and we’re hoping to change that here in SLO,” said San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson. “After completing a successful third annual Buy Local Bonus program, the City of San Luis Obispo is proud to provide this direct economic stimulus to local restaurants and eateries to help them stay open and thrive. Community members now have an incentive to dine out this January and we hope you will take this opportunity to support locally-owned restaurants, cafes, and eateries.”

The City of San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce are partnering for the first time on Eat Local Bonus, an iteration of Buy Local Bonus, a program created in 2020 to give back to businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city is purchasing gift cards from local businesses to create an incentive to dine locally and support SLO’s economic vitality.

“Dining locally is a fun and easy way to inject money into our local economy,” said President/CEO of the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce Jim Dantona, “We’re proud to be partnering with the city yet again to help bolster our vibrant local culinary and beverage industry. With all the new options to explore, there’s never been a better time to try a new place for your morning coffee, nightcap and everything in between.”

