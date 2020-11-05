‘Dining with the Arts’ auction raises $35,000 for PRYAF

–Last month, the team at the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation successfully launched the virtual Dining with the Arts Auction to raise money for the organization. It was a dynamic and fun event that raised approximately $35,000. Those who missed the event can still click here to watch a recording.

Leo Castillo, Board President of the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, also announced that Executive Director, Mindy Dierks, is no longer with PRYAF. He said that Mindy’s passion for the arts and all things PRYAF will be missed greatly.

Although the organization doesn’t have the green light to re-open just yet, they say they are working diligently to make it happen.

