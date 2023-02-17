Disaster preparation class offered in Spanish

Class offered on Saturday, Feb. 25

– The North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program is sponsoring Listos, a class that teaches basic disaster response skills in Spanish.

Disasters like wildfires, earthquakes, and floods happen in San Luis Obispo County. If one did happen, emergency service personnel may not be able to reach everyone right away. A disaster could strike when parents are at work and children are at school or involved in social activities or sports. Would your family know what to do?

This 8-hour class is provided in Spanish and intended for the entire family, so bring the children, too. Attendees will learn how to prepare for disasters, create a reunification and family communication plan, about disaster first aid and emotional support, and how to back-up important documents, shut off utilities, and extinguish small fires.

The class will be presented in the Live Oak Room at Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, in Paso Robles, on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. This class is offered at no cost to students. To register, call Cecilia Herrera at (805) 539-5349, or email her at ceciliaherreraLISTOSmt@gmail.com.

