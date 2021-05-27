Disaster preparedness training offered in Paso Robles this summer

Training class teaches basic disaster response skills

–In the event of a large-scale disaster, such as a wildfire, earthquake, or flood, the fire department, law enforcement, and emergency medical services will respond immediately. However, it is likely that they will be overwhelmed by the number of calls, and if your home is threatened, or a family member injured, it may be hours before help will arrive. Would you know what to do?

The North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program is offering the CERT Basic Training class which teaches basic disaster response skills so citizens can safely help themselves and those around them. Learn how to prepare for disasters, about the CERT organization, basic first aid, the psychology of disaster, how to extinguish small fires, procedures safely and properly for conducting structure search and rescue, and about terrorism and hazardous materials.

Individuals who have completed CERT training have been involved in flood and tsunami watches, searches for missing persons, traffic and crowd management, emergency radio communications, wildfire fuel reduction programs, and disaster recovery efforts.

This is an online class with two in-class, practical skills days. Access it on your mobile device or computer and complete it at your own pace.

Potential attendees may get a course description and register for this class by going to www.northslocountycert.org and clicking on the “Register at Eventbrite” button. After registering, participants will receive an email containing instructions on how to begin the online video instruction.

There will be two in-class, hands-on practical portions of the training, one on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the other on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Attendance at both in-class training sessions is required to complete the course.

