Discounted tickets for Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival available now

Tickets cost $60 until April 30

– Early Bird tickets to the 25th Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival are now available. Tickets cost $60 until April 30. The festival will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Park and Charles Paddock Zoo.

Tickets can be purchased at the Atascadero Chamber office at 6907 El Camino Real, Ste. A, or online at www.atascaderolakesidewinefestival.com On May 1, the cost increases to $70, and tickets are $80 at the door. Non-drinker tickets are $20.

Celebrating its 25th year, the festival features over 100 wineries, breweries, food purveyors, and art exhibitors. Attendees may bring a blanket and low-back chairs to enjoy the live music by Erin and the Earthquakes, Chris Beland, and Déjà vu.

“Why drive all over Paso Robles, Templeton, and Atascadero trying to find your favorite winery when you can go to the beautiful Atascadero Lake Park and try over 80 wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries all in one place? You can shop and dance, too,” says Gail Kudlac, festival committee chair. Wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries can sign up to participate at the website or by contacting Kudlac at atascaderowinefestival@gmail.com.

Volunteers receive a festival t-shirt, snacks, and a complimentary ticket to use or to give to a friend. Those who volunteer for the closing shift (7:45 p.m. – 10 p.m.) also receive an Atascadero Wine Passport valued at $75 to use for the rest of the year. To volunteer, contact Dawn Smith at dawn@atascaderochamber.org or (303) 968-7049.

The VIP Experience can be purchased for $1,500 for up to eight people. It includes a private tent near the live music, personal guest services, and VIP takeaways. Call (805) 466-2044 for more information.

Barbie Butz is a founding member of the festival. “I’m thrilled that we are able to celebrate the 25th anniversary of an event that highlights our community and surrounding areas,” she says, “What began as ‘Cabernet and Cousins’ 25 years ago has now grown into a truly notable festival. We want to thank everyone, including our artists and commercial vendors who have helped us grow to be one of the most popular festivals around.”

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Charles Paddock Zoo to support its new sloth and alpaca exhibit.

