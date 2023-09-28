Discover Italy’s finest ‘b’ wines at wine bar’s special event

Event at Vin 13 to feature special guest, Chris Kern

– Paso Robles wine bar Vin 13 is launching a monthly event series on the second Tuesday of every month. The series kicks off with “Killer B’s of Italy,” a selection of Italian wines, including barolo, barbaresco, brunello, and other beloved wines on Oct. 10. The event will be hosted by American wine expert Chris Kern.

You may know barolo, brunello, and barbaresco, but how many other molto bene Italian “b” wines can you name? Join Vin 13 and “America’s uncommon wine expert,” Chris Kern for a deep-dive into six of the most, “b-coming, b-witching, and b-eutiful wines Italy has to offer. ‘You won’t b-lieve what you’re tasting!'”

“Nothing screams power, luxury, and elegance more than big, bold Italian wines,” says Kern. “Imagine test driving Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Maseratis one after the other. That’s what we’ll be doing in the glass on Oct. 10 with our Killer B’s tasting.”

“In less than a year, Vin 13 has earned a reputation as Paso’s premier international wine destination by taking customers on an in-depth, around-the-world journey through wines they can’t find anywhere else,” said Vin 13 managing partner Raymond Fairchild. “We are so excited to re-launch our monthly premium wine events with this eclectic mix of stunning Italian wines. It’s what Vin 13 is all about.”

Seating for this premium wine event is extremely limited. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased online via Eventbrite at the following link: https://killerbofitaly.eventbrite.com or to avoid service fees and charges, can be purchased directly at Vin 13.

Vin 13 is located at 1244 Pine St #102C, on 13th Street between Pine Street & Railroad Street in downtown Paso Robles. The wine bar is open from 2 until 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 2 until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit Vin13.com or contact Vin 13’s General Manager Kelsey Schmidt at kelsey@vin13.com.

