District 4 election recount finds zero discrepancies

Certified results show Jimmy Paulding as winner

– Pursuant to California Elections Code, under the supervision of the election’s official, a manual recount of the ballots cast in the June 7 Statewide Direct Primary Election for the office of San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors District 4 at the request of Darcia Stebbens has officially concluded.

After 18-days, the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder‘s office reported that there were zero discrepancies between the manual recount and the certified results. There were 23 precincts and five mail ballot precincts, which had three separate counting groups – polls, provisional, and vote-by mail ballots that were manually tallied. Each one of the totals for the precincts and counting groups, matched exactly to what the certified results showed.

The final recount results showed:

Paulding – 10,769 and Compton – 10,130

The certified results showed:

Paulding – 10,769 and Compton – 10,130

The recount process began on Tuesday, July 19, at 9 a.m. each day and ended at approximately 4:15 p.m. on a daily basis. This recount was conducted publicly as required by law. There were 4-6 observers each day of the recount.

Click here to see the full detailed results.

