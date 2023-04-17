District attorney’s office promoting victim justice at special event today

Event to be held today in San Luis Obispo starting at 10 a.m.

– The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office will commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with a call-to-action event centered around the theme of “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.”

The event will take place today and will be open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the office’s efforts to protect the rights of crime victims in both the criminal and victim justice systems.

VIP invited attendees include members of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, city mayors, Assemblymember Dawn Addis, Senator John Laird, county government-appointed department heads, local law enforcement agencies, crime survivor Brittany Barber, and Lumina Alliance CEO Jennifer Adams.

The event will feature presentations from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Commander Chad Nicholson, Lumina Alliance CEO Jennifer Adams, and crime survivor Brittany Barber. The Christopher G. Money Victim Witness Assistance Center, a division of the District Attorney’s Office, will also present information about its role in serving victims of crime.

Presentations begin at 10 a.m. The event will conclude with a social engagement and food for attendees.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week will be observed from April 23-29, across the United States.

The District Attorney’s Office is located at 1035 Palm St., in San Luis Obispo.

