District attorney visits Flamson Middle School

Dan Dow talks to the 7th and 8th-grade AVID students for two class periods

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow recently paid a visit to Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles to address the AVID classes led by teacher Alexandra Huggins. Dow delivered a talk to the 7th and 8th-grade AVID students for two class periods, providing insight into his career and answering questions from the students.

AVID stands for “Advancement Via Individual Determination.” It is an educational program designed to help students develop academic and personal skills that are essential for success in college, career, and life. The program is based on the belief that all students can succeed academically, regardless of their background or socio-economic status, if they are provided with the right support and resources.

Huggins invited Dow for a meet-and-greet setting and to provide the students with an opportunity to ask college and career-based questions. Dow spoke about his educational and career journey, including his time in the Army and his current role as DA.

This marks Dow’s second visit to Flamson Middle School to meet with AVID students.

Share To Social Media