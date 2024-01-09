Diverse cultural offerings revealed in San Luis Obispo’s event lineup

– The City of San Luis Obispo announces a series of diverse and engaging winter events, catering to a wide range of interests:

North: The Musical – Jan. 16, 2024

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center will feature “North: The Musical,” a captivating tale of a mother and son escaping the Deep South and traveling North through the Underground Railroad. In a commitment to making the performing arts accessible, the event offers a “choose-what-you-pay” ticketing system, with tickets priced at $5 and the option to choose the suggested $25 price or make a donation. The performance takes place at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo. More information and tickets are available at pacslo.org/events/detail/north24.

Cal Poly Arts Jazz Series – Jan. through Mar. 2024

Cal Poly Arts presents a jazz series from January through March, featuring four unique performances:

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall – Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., Cal Poly Performing Arts Center

Marquis Hill – Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., Spanos Theatre

Shaolin Jazz: Can I Kick It? – 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., Cal Poly Performing Arts Center

The Queen’s Cartoonists – 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., Cal Poly Performing Arts Center

For ticket prices and more details, visit calpolyarts.org/20232024-events?tag=JAZZ.

Beehive: The 60’s Musical – Feb. 9 – Mar. 10, 2024

From Feb. 9 to Mar. 10, SLO Rep will showcase “Beehive: The 60’s Musical,” a celebration of the powerful female voices of the 1960s. The performances, held at 888 Morro Street in San Luis Obispo, take place on Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at slorep.org/shows/beehive-the-60s-musical.

Diversity Coalition’s Women of Color Symposium – Mar. 1, 2024

The Cal Poly Diversity Coalition will host a Women of Color Symposium on Friday, Mar. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Monday Club in San Luis Obispo. This event aims to center the experiences of women of color, fostering communities and workplaces that benefit everyone. Tickets can be purchased at betterunite.com/diversitycoalition-woc.

Weaving Women’s Voices – Mar. 10, 2024

Canzona Women’s Ensemble presents “Weaving Women’s Voices” on Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024, at 3 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church. The concert features Meredith Brammeier’s new composition set to the poem “Beautiful Proud Sea” by Sara Teasdale and the premiere of “Sing for Ukraine,” a co-commissioned piece by esteemed composer Iryna Aleksiychuk. Learn more at canzonawomen.org/weaving-womens-voices.html.

