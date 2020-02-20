Dog found with mouth reportedly taped shut in Paso Robles



–San Luis Obispo County Sheriff‘s Deputies responded Monday night at 9 p.m. to Loma Lane in rural Paso Robles for a report of a black Labrador Retriever with its mouth taped shut.

The dog had reportedly wandered into a nearby yard. By the time deputies arrived the resident had removed most of the tape. The dog was turned over to County Animal Services.

Initial reports said its eyes were taped shut as well, but that was found not to be the case, according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Public Informations Officer Tony Cipolla.

No further information is available at this time.

