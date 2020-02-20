Paso Robles News|Friday, February 21, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Dog found with mouth reportedly taped shut in Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Dog found with mouth reportedly taped shut in Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:06 am, February 20, 2020 by News Staff

slo sheriff news
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff‘s Deputies responded Monday night at 9 p.m. to Loma Lane in rural Paso Robles for a report of a black Labrador Retriever with its mouth taped shut.

The dog had reportedly wandered into a nearby yard. By the time deputies arrived the resident had removed most of the tape. The dog was turned over to County Animal Services.

Initial reports said its eyes were taped shut as well, but that was found not to be the case, according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Public Informations Officer Tony Cipolla.

No further information is available at this time.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,850 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.