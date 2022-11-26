Paso Robles News|Saturday, November 26, 2022
Downtown lighting ceremony kicks off holiday season 

Posted: 7:05 am, November 26, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason

Event the first of multiple annual holiday happenings in Paso Robles

– Paso Robles officially entered the holiday season Friday night when Mrs. Claus threw a switch and lit up the Downtown City Park. The holiday lights festooned in the oak trees illuminated the park.

Mayor Steve Martin and members of the Paso Robles City Council attended the event.  After the lights came on, they sang Christmas Carols with KPRL’s Chad Stevens and hundreds of locals and visitors seated and standing around the gazebo ad the Downtown City Park.
The ceremony kicks off a series of holiday events in Paso Robles. The Christmas Lights Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. The Vine Street Victorian Showcase will return Saturday, Dec. 10, and the 32nd annual Teddy Bear Tea will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2-4 p.m. at the Park Ballroom.

