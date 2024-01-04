Downtown park holiday light display will soon be removed

Plans for year-round decorative lighting reportedly in the works

– As the holiday season comes to an end, the holiday-themed tree lights in Paso Robles Downtown City Park will be turned off Monday, Jan. 8. Residents and visitors are encouraged to take this final opportunity to capture the display through photos, a selfie at the selfie spot or simply enjoy take a stroll in the park.

This was the first year of an enhanced holiday lighting display in city park, creating a winter wonderland in the heart of downtown Paso Robles. The lights provided a festive backdrop for the thousands of people that visited the park for the holiday lighting ceremony in November, throughout the holiday season, and for the New Year’s Eve bonfire and concert.

Based on positive public feedback and at the direction of the Paso Robles City Council, City of Paso Robles staff is collaborating with the lighting contractor to develop concepts for year-round illumination within city park. One of the goals of year-round lighting is to create an aesthetically pleasing and vibrant public space that fosters a sense of community, the city says. The city anticipates unveiling the plans for the year-round lighting in the coming months.

