Downtown parking enforcement resumes

–Downtown Paso Robles parking enforcement has resumed, effective July 1, 2020. Customers are encouraged to utilize the WayToPark mobile application to initiate their free 2-hour parking session via their personal mobile device. Pay stations are also cleaned regularly.

Short-term parking spaces marked with a green curb are conveniently located around downtown for easy curbside pick-up and do not require payment. Downtown employees must comply with the permit parking regulations to maintain available parking for downtown patrons. Employee parking permits can be purchased online. Direct any questions to parking@prcity.com or (805) 227-PARK.

Share this post!

email

Related