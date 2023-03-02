Downtown parking program updates go into effect 

Paso Robles News|Friday, March 3, 2023
Posted: 7:30 am, March 2, 2023 by News Staff

New rate structure recently approved by city council

– The Paso Robles Police Department is reminding the public that the updated parking program has begun as of yesterday. The Paso Robles City Council approved the new rate structure, which includes two free hours per day for all parkers, followed by a $2 per hour charge. It is important to note that all drivers must register their license plate to begin a parking session, even if they are qualifying for the free two hours.

To start a parking session, drivers can use the downtown pay stations, the Flowbird mobile application, or pay by text by sending “ParkPASO” to 727563. In addition, senior parking permit applications are available and accepted at various locations, including the Paso Robles Police Department, City Library, Senior Center, and online at www.prcity.com/parking.

Parking ambassadors will be present downtown each day to provide assistance, answer questions about the new changes, educate drivers, and encourage compliance. Moreover, the Paso Robles Police Department is creating additional tutorials and how-to videos which will be published as soon as they become available.

For further information, visit www.prcity.com/parking, send an email to parking@prcity.com, or call 1(805) 227-7275.

 

 

