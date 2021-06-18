Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association receives 2021 accreditation

Association has been designated as an accredited “Main Street”

—The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association has been designated as an accredited Main Street program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the “Main Street Approach.”

“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”

In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.4 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.

The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association’s performance is annually evaluated by the California Main Street Alliance, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association has worked together with the Downtown Partners and the City of Paso Robles to provide an economically vital downtown where there is nearly a zero-vacancy rate. Their program provides benches, painted barrel planters, commemorative pavers, downtown mural projects, new business information, and hosts over 20 events in the downtown core to bring customers to local brick-and-mortar establishments.

