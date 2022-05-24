Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market announces ‘Kids’ Night’
Kid-centered organizations will bring activities, games, crafts, and take-home projects
– Join Downtown SLO for Kids Night at the Farmers’ Market on Thursday, May 26, from 6 – 9 p.m. Families are invited to bring the kiddos over to Chorro Street during the regularly-scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market for an evening of fun.
Dozens of kid-centered organizations will bring activities, games, crafts, and take-home projects for kids to engage with and enjoy. This event is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.
List of participating organizations:
- Sponsor Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center, Inc. will be performing a show at the Market themed “This is the Greatest Show” along with having an interactive obstacle course for kids to play on.
- In-kind sponsor SLO Sweets will be providing free sweet treats for kiddos and families.
- Everyone’s favorite market mascot, Downtown Brown, will be there to say hi and take photos with the kids.
- Camp Natoma will have information on upcoming camps and an activity center for kids to participate in.
- Central Coast Funds for Children will have a station for kids to make their own fruit loop necklace.
- Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, Inc. will have info on their services and interactive activities for the kids including painting.
- Cuesta College Children’s Center will have activities including the chance to make a nature mandala.
- Kiwanis Club of San Luis Obispo will have information on their programs.
- One Cool Earth will have a seed ball activity! Kids can take home seeds for their gardens and free coloring books.
- San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden will have activities for kids.
- SLO County YMCA will have information on upcoming camps, a spin wheel, and activities.
- San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre will have a photo opportunity and theater costumes for kids to try on and take photos with.
- SLO Food Bank will have an oversized connect-four game to play and coloring handouts.
- Woods Humane Society will have an arts & craft station and prize wheel.
For more information on special events at the Farmers’ Market, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Events.
This event will coincide with the regularly scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Higuera Street from 6–9 p.m. For a list of weekly vendors, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Vendors. Stay connected with the Market by following @DowntownSLOFarmersMarket on Instagram and Facebook.
To stay up to date on all things downtown, follow @DowntownSLO on Instagram, @ExperienceDowntownSLO on Facebook, and subscribe to the weekly Deliver-E newsletter.