Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market announces ‘Kids’ Night’ 

Posted: 5:25 am, May 24, 2022 by News Staff

Farmers market 1

Kid-centered organizations will bring activities, games, crafts, and take-home projects

– Join Downtown SLO for Kids Night at the Farmers’ Market on Thursday, May 26, from 6 – 9 p.m. Families are invited to bring the kiddos over to Chorro Street during the regularly-scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market for an evening of fun.

Dozens of kid-centered organizations will bring activities, games, crafts, and take-home projects for kids to engage with and enjoy. This event is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

Farmers market 2
List of participating organizations:

  • Sponsor Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center, Inc. will be performing a show at the Market themed “This is the Greatest Show” along with having an interactive obstacle course for kids to play on.
  • In-kind sponsor SLO Sweets will be providing free sweet treats for kiddos and families.
  • Everyone’s favorite market mascot, Downtown Brown, will be there to say hi and take photos with the kids.
  • Camp Natoma will have information on upcoming camps and an activity center for kids to participate in.
  • Central Coast Funds for Children will have a station for kids to make their own fruit loop necklace.
  • Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, Inc. will have info on their services and interactive activities for the kids including painting.
  • Cuesta College Children’s Center will have activities including the chance to make a nature mandala.
  • Kiwanis Club of San Luis Obispo will have information on their programs.
  • One Cool Earth will have a seed ball activity! Kids can take home seeds for their gardens and free coloring books.
  • San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden will have activities for kids.
  • SLO County YMCA will have information on upcoming camps, a spin wheel, and activities.
  • San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre will have a photo opportunity and theater costumes for kids to try on and take photos with.
  • SLO Food Bank will have an oversized connect-four game to play and coloring handouts.
  • Woods Humane Society will have an arts & craft station and prize wheel.

 

For more information on special events at the Farmers’ Market, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Events.

This event will coincide with the regularly scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Higuera Street from 6–9 p.m. For a list of weekly vendors, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Vendors. Stay connected with the Market by following @DowntownSLOFarmersMarket on Instagram and Facebook.

To stay up to date on all things downtown, follow @DowntownSLO on Instagram, @ExperienceDowntownSLO on Facebook, and subscribe to the weekly Deliver-E newsletter.

