Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market announces ‘Kids’ Night’

Kid-centered organizations will bring activities, games, crafts, and take-home projects

– Join Downtown SLO for Kids Night at the Farmers’ Market on Thursday, May 26, from 6 – 9 p.m. Families are invited to bring the kiddos over to Chorro Street during the regularly-scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market for an evening of fun.

Dozens of kid-centered organizations will bring activities, games, crafts, and take-home projects for kids to engage with and enjoy. This event is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.



List of participating organizations:

Sponsor Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center, Inc. will be performing a show at the Market themed “This is the Greatest Show” along with having an interactive obstacle course for kids to play on.

In-kind sponsor SLO Sweets will be providing free sweet treats for kiddos and families.

Everyone’s favorite market mascot, Downtown Brown, will be there to say hi and take photos with the kids.

Camp Natoma will have information on upcoming camps and an activity center for kids to participate in.

Central Coast Funds for Children will have a station for kids to make their own fruit loop necklace.

Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, Inc. will have info on their services and interactive activities for the kids including painting.

Cuesta College Children’s Center will have activities including the chance to make a nature mandala.

Kiwanis Club of San Luis Obispo will have information on their programs.

One Cool Earth will have a seed ball activity! Kids can take home seeds for their gardens and free coloring books.

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden will have activities for kids.

SLO County YMCA will have information on upcoming camps, a spin wheel, and activities.

San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre will have a photo opportunity and theater costumes for kids to try on and take photos with.

SLO Food Bank will have an oversized connect-four game to play and coloring handouts.

Woods Humane Society will have an arts & craft station and prize wheel.

For more information on special events at the Farmers’ Market, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Events.

This event will coincide with the regularly scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Higuera Street from 6–9 p.m. For a list of weekly vendors, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Vendors. Stay connected with the Market by following @DowntownSLOFarmersMarket on Instagram and Facebook.

To stay up to date on all things downtown, follow @DowntownSLO on Instagram, @ExperienceDowntownSLO on Facebook, and subscribe to the weekly Deliver-E newsletter.

Advertisement

Related