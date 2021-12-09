Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market named best in California

Top nutrition website lists the best farmers’ markets in every state

–In an article published by the popular nutrition website “Eat This, Not That!”, the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market is named the best farmers’ market in California, describing it as “the place to be on Thursday nights.” The description references the market’s fresh veggies, hot-off-the-grill BBQ, entertainment, and fun programming such as the Halloween costume contest. “Eat This, Not That” has 110 million annual readers.

The Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market is listed among others, including the famous Pike Place Market in Seattle and the Union Square Greenmarket in New York City.

The staff at Downtown SLO would like to extend a thank you to all of the volunteers, vendors, the City of SLO, and most importantly, the community who has made this market a cherished tradition and a San Luis Obispo staple.

The Market operates year-round every Thursday night starting at 6 p.m. on Higuera Street. For more information visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers.

Downtown SLO is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) membership organization working to foster an economically vibrant downtown. The Friends of Downtown SLO is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable foundation supporting a clean, safe, and beautiful downtown.

