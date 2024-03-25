Downtown SLO parking structure to partially close for maintenance

– The 842 Palm Street parking structure in downtown San Luis Obispo will be partially closed for maintenance starting the evening of Sunday, April 7, and will re-open the morning of Tuesday, April 9, resuming with the regular scheduled maintenance work, according to a press release from the City of San Luis Obispo.

Levels three and four of the parking structure will be closed during this time as crews apply a protective coating to the concrete ramps. While the first two levels of the structure will remain open, community members who often park in the 842 Palm Street parking structure are encouraged to instead park at the 919 Palm Street parking structure (next to the library) that week.

This is part of the city’s efforts to make two of the existing parking structures downtown cleaner, safer, and more sustainable. The city of San Luis Obispo is investing more than $2 million in several parking maintenance projects to safeguard the future vitality of San Luis Obispo’s downtown as the cultural hub of our community. The maintenance to the 842 Palm Street parking structure began in January and will likely conclude in late spring and includes:

Cleaning: Thorough cleaning of the parking structures to enhance aesthetics and create a more welcoming environment.

Concrete repair: Addressing and repairing any structural issues to ensure the long-term integrity of the parking facilities.

Coating: Applying protective coatings to surfaces to guard against environmental factors and extend the lifespan of the structures.

Painting: Enhancing the visual appeal of the structures while also contributing to their overall maintenance and longevity.

Similar maintenance at the 919 Palm Street parking structure is expected to begin in May 2024.

For more information about this project, visit www.slocity.org/Parking and click on the parking construction projects page.

